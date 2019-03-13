UPDATED: Woman airlifted after Tuan Forest roll over

A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle roll over in Tuan Forest.

UPDATE 1.55PM:

A RESCUE helicopter is currently transporting a patient to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a single car roll over in Tuan Forest.

The woman in her 60s is believed to be in a stable condition suffering chest injuries.

EARLIER:

Emergency services were called to the scene on Maryborough Cooloola Rd 15km from the Tin Can Bay intersection about 11.50am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed hydraulic cutting gear was used to remove part of the car's roof, which was on its side, to gain access to the patient.

MORE TO COME.