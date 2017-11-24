Menu
BREAKING: Woman airlifted after freak accident near Gympie

Emergency workers stabilise the woman before airlifting her to Brisbane.
by Shelley Strachan

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 58-year-old woman after she was hit by a tree near Gympie.

The woman and her husband were clearing land on their private property in preparation to build a dam when the incident occurred.

The woman's husband was driving the tractor that was moving the tree, when it flipped over and struck the woman.

The LifeFlight crew worked with Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to stabilise the patient on the scene before airlifting her to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The woman travelled in a stable condition.

2016-17 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,342 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation

Topics:  chopper gympie airlift gympie emergency humans of gympie rescue

