Firefighters are still working to contain Bribie Island bushfires as the blaze enters its third day.
Firefighters are still working to contain Bribie Island bushfires as the blaze enters its third day. Ben Mihan
BREAKING: Widgee on bushfire alert from Reid Road blaze

Arthur Gorrie
by
23rd Aug 2019 7:45 AM
EMERGENCY crews have warned Widgee residents to take fire precautions after bushfire broke out near Reid Road, Widgee.

Fire fighters this morning confirmed there is no immediate threat to property, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has advised residents in smoke affected areas to keep windows and doors closed and any necessary medications handy for people with respiratory conditions.

Multiple crews attended the scene but the QFES has now reported the fire is contained and crews returned from the area about 10pm.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions, particularly if smoke is affected visibility.

Meanwhile fires have reportedly entered their third day on Bribie Island and fire fighters have been called to Noosa Springs, whre a blaze was reported in an area described as "inaccessible”.

Fires have led to reports of smokey conditions in areas around the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions.

The QFES has warned of a long and busy fire season, a season now well underway, after dry weeks which have seen fires over a large part of the Gympie Region and nearby areas.

Residents concerned their property is threatened are advised to call Triple-0 immediately.

