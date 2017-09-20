30°
BREAKING: Whale calf caught in nets off Rainbow Beach

BREAKING: A humpback whale calf is currently entangled in nets off Rainbow Beach, with two adult whales nearby.

The Tin Can Bay Coast Guard confirmed the whale had become caught, with plans currently under way to rescue the animal.

It's unknown at this stage what condition the calf, or the two adult whales, are in.

The news comes the day after a separate whale was caught in nets off Noosa Main Beach.

There have been renewed calls for the nets to be removed from Qld beaches during the whale migration season.

More news as it arrives.

