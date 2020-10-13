BREAKING: Water bombers join bushfire battle near Gympie

Water bombing aircraft have been called in to help fight a bushfire raging at Curra. Picture: Joshua Deathe.

Water bombing aircraft have been called in to help fight a bushfire raging at Curra. Picture: Joshua Deathe.

WATER bombing aircraft have been called in to help fireys in their fight to control a bushfire burning at Curra this afternoon.

Seven crews are already at the scene and another 10 are on their way to the blaze, which broke out just past 2.30pm between Raspberry Lane and Brunjes Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire is posing no threat to properties but residents may be affected by smoke in the area.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by,” she said.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”