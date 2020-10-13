Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Water bombing aircraft have been called in to help fight a bushfire raging at Curra. Picture: Joshua Deathe.
Water bombing aircraft have been called in to help fight a bushfire raging at Curra. Picture: Joshua Deathe.
News

BREAKING: Water bombers join bushfire battle near Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WATER bombing aircraft have been called in to help fireys in their fight to control a bushfire burning at Curra this afternoon.

Seven crews are already at the scene and another 10 are on their way to the blaze, which broke out just past 2.30pm between Raspberry Lane and Brunjes Rd.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire is posing no threat to properties but residents may be affected by smoke in the area.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by,” she said.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

bushfire curra fire gympie emergency gympie fire
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Premier puts pressure on Frecklington over claims

        Premium Content Premier puts pressure on Frecklington over claims

        Politics Deb Frecklington reportedly referred to electoral watchdog over fundraising...

        IN PHOTOS: Luxury property aims for hinterland record

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Luxury property aims for hinterland record

        Property Name a unique feature you might find in a luxury home and this breathtaking Noosa...