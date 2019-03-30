Menu
The BoM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gympie.
News

BREAKING: Warning issued for Gympie as severe storms roll in

JOSH PRESTON
by
30th Mar 2019 1:57 PM

BREAKING 1:51pm

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning after a cell was detected on the weather radar west of Gympie.

The warning was issued at 1:41pm, but the storms became active in town shortly after.

The BoM reports the thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

"They are forecast to affect Gympie and the area northwest of Gympie by 2:15 pm and the area east of Gympie, the area northeast of Gympie and Pomona by 2:45 pm,” a BoM update read.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds are likely.

"A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

"Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:45 pm.

