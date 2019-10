BREAKING: Emergency services are on their way to reports a vehicle is on fire in the Gympie region.

BREAKING: Emergency services are on their way to reports a vehicle is on fire in the Gympie region. Bev Lacey

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are on their way to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Gympie region.

Fireys received a call-out to a vehicle on fire on Laminex Road at the Toolara Forest just after 10.30am.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.

More information to come.