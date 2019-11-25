UPDATE: QPWS crews monitor slow-moving blaze on Fraser Is

UPDATE SUNDAY 12.20PM:

A SLOW-moving bushfire on Fraser Island which broke out four days ago is being monitored by Queensland Parks and Wildlife crews.

The blaze is still burning to the north of the Hook Point area and access roads on the southern end of Fraser Island.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the QPWS were continuing to stay in contact and liase with the fire service.

Smoke is still affecting the surrounding areas.

UPDATE SATURDAY (November 23) 11.20AM:

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service crews are monitoring and patrolling a fire on Fraser Island which broke out on Wednesday.

The vegetation fire burning to the north of the Hook Point area and access roads on the southern end of Fraser Island.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

UPDATE THURSDAY (November 21) 9.25AM:

A SMOKE warning has been issued on Fraser Island after a wildfire ignited during a lightning storm on Wednesday.

The fire is burning on the southern part of the island, with Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers monitoring and working to contain it.

As a result, smoke may be seen around Dilli Village, Hook Point, Sheridan Flats and Lake Boomanjin.

Smoke may also be seen from the mainland.



Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important motorists drive safely to the conditions.



The Inland Road is closed until further notice and drivers are urged to adjust to tide requirements.



For more information, please call QPWS on 13QGOV.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY (November 20) 5PM: Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are currently managing a fire in Jabiru Swamp at the bottom end of K'gari.

The exact time of ignition is not known, but it is likely that the fire originated from lightning.

The fire started in an area that is inaccessible on foot or by road, and QPWS has called in air support. It is likely that the fire will burn for some time, due to the extensive size of Jabiru swamp.

QPWS is currently securing fire lines and has three fire crews with mop-up units plus two tractors and slashers on site.

While at this stage there is no impact on drivers' use of Hook Point Road or beach access, visitors and residents are asked to remain alert to the possibility of changing conditions

EARLIER WEDNESDAY (November 20) 11AM: A vegetation fire has broken out on the southern end of Fraser Island near Hook Point.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are monitoring and patrolling the area after the blaze started about 7am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said there were no fire crews at the scene.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

More to come.