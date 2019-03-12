BREAKING: USC to expand Gympie campus for next semester

FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran with Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman and USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill today at the site.

THE University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) is set to expand with the announcement of an additional learning spaces made available by the Palaszczuk government.

The Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman welcomed the partnership with Gympie Regional Council and USC.

"This is a great win for the Gympie community and will allow more local students to get access to tertiary education," Ms Fentiman said in Gympie this morning.

"The State Government has been working closely with the Gympie Regional Council and the University to reach an agreement that is in the best interests of the community," she said.

"$530,000 will be invested by the Palaszczuk Government to upgrade the Gympie site this year including $230,000 to refurbish B block for university use.

"Works are underway and due to be completed in the next few months with the intention to have the space ready to welcome university students for the start of the second semester."

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the announcement was a great outcome for both our young and mature aged students across the region in terms of opportunities, further education and employment.

"Gympie Regional Council, USC and the State Government have worked together to ensure our residents have the same opportunities afforded to many in our major cities. Not only can this bring people to the region, it means others don't have to leave to continue their education. It gives our community choice.

"I congratulate the Minister and sincerely thank her on behalf of the community," Cr Curran said.

USC Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Hill said the University has had a presence on the TAFE Queensland campus since 2013.

"USC Gympie is already making a difference to the local community - raising aspiration and creating real opportunities for people in regional Queensland to improve their learning outcomes and address their ability to secure fulfilling careers.

"USC is committed to working collaboratively with the Gympie Regional Council to play a leading role in building economic, social and educational capacity in the region by providing higher education opportunities for local school leavers and upskilling of mature age people for the work force."

The University will use the additional building initially as a much-needed general study space to encourage more students to spend more time studying on the campus and improve the student experience.

"In Gympie the Palaszczuk Government is also supporting 151 students to gain valuable training for free thanks to our free TAFE initiative," Ms Fentiman said.

Gympie SHS 2018 Year 12 graduate, Lily Ringland heard about free TAFE through her school and is now enjoying studying a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care at Gympie TAFE.

"The free TAFE funding has really helped me as it's made it easier for me to continue learning without having to worry about fees. It means I'm able to make a career out of what I like doing, which is really exciting," Ms Ringland said.

The Minister said the Gympie region was well positioned for growth of its agricultural and tourism sectors and the shared campus would help prepare students for the local jobs of the future.

The 10-year lease is due to be finalised this month.

www.usc.edu.au/learn/why-choose-usc/study-locations/usc-gympie