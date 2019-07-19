BREAKING: US mega-star backs Gympie rapper after online hate

SHOUT OUT: American musician Ice-T said Gympie born and bred rapper T-Dub "is the best rapper in Australia"

SHOUT OUT: American musician Ice-T said Gympie born and bred rapper T-Dub "is the best rapper in Australia" Contributed

HATERS may be picking their jaws off the floor after Gympie's infamous rapper T-Dub (aka Tony Woodrow) yesterday got the backing of one of the industry's biggest names following weeks of insidious online trolling.

US mega-star Ice-T, an award-winning gansta rap pioneer, producer, actor and author who is recognised for his lead role on hit US crime show Law & Order: SVU, recorded a shout-out to accompany the Gympie product's latest film clip.

"I'm loving the music videos you are doing. Tony Woodrow, aka T-Dub, you keep up the awesome work and f*** the haters,” Ice-T said."T-Dub - the best rapper in Australia - Ice says so.”

Woodrow found himself under fire last week when US artists JTripz and Dogg Pound inexplicably took offence to one of his Instagram music clips.

Woodrow fought back with a freestyle rap and expected a "traditional rap battle” to ensue, but it turned ugly when the musicians and their followers, without correlation, linked Woodrow to a damning news story involving an Australian paedophile ring.

Tony Woodrow (TDUB) new video clip with record cars. Renee Albrecht

MORE: Rap battle leads to barrage of threats for T-DUB

RELATED: T-Dub shines light for victims, after bullied past

It shocked the local rapper, who is based at the Sunshine Coast, and proved some people had trouble separating the musician from the character.

"I have a lot of fun playing T-Dub - it allows me to experiment with the impulsiveness and unpredictability of the particular character. It's a form of satire.

"Obviously T-Dub is larger than life - in my various videos I depict scenarios that are unrealistic.

"Tony Woodrow is a family man, he's a business man and he doesn't walk around car shows with three scantily-clad women hot on his tail.

"The fans drive me to do what I'm doing. As far as the haters they actually supply me with the fuel that drives me.”

When Ice-T, who first inspired Woodrow as a teen who listened to his cassette tapes, took notice it gave him the strength to produce his next clip, Woodrow said.

"(Being described as) 'the best rapper in Australia' by Ice-T took a while to sink in,” he said.

"The fans drive me to do what I'm doing. As far as the haters they actually supply me with the fuel that drives me.”