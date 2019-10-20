BREAKING: Unconfirmed report man killed in crash near Gympie

KIN KIN FATAL: Unconfirmed reports a man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Gympie tonight.

KIN KIN FATAL: Unconfirmed reports a man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Gympie tonight. Matthew Deans

BREAKING: Forensic Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Gympie tonight.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4.30pm on Sister Tree Creek Road at Kin Kin, in the Gympie region.

It is believed a car collided with a tree, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Police are at the scene and are investigating," the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was now being investigated by the police.