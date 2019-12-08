Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane crash claims lives of two men

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Dec 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.38am: 

Two men involved in a light plane crash this morning have died. 

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am. 

More to come. 


Earlier 9.35am:

TWO men have suffered critical injuries after a plane crash at Captain Creek earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Round Hill Rd after the light plane crash was reported at 6.59am.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics have assessed two men with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was concern for two patients.

More to come.

captain creek critical injuries editors picks plane crash rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very unwell’ Gympie robber threatened youth worker and child

        premium_icon ‘Very unwell’ Gympie robber threatened youth worker and...

        News He approached the pair on March 14 and demanded money, causing concern to the victims because he was ‘clenching his fist and may have been holding some instrument’.

        Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        premium_icon Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        Swimming Champions of all ages converge on Gympie Aquatic Centre for a 41C day of hot...

        IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Hundreds compete at Gold Rush swimming carnival

        News Competitors from all over Queensland battled it out in front of thousands through...

        PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Car ‘cut in half’ in Gympie crash

        News Witness says car was “T-boned”, nearby residents claim they didn’t hear any...