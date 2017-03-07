BREAKING: Second crash in Gympie region this morning

UPDATE 10.30am:

A WOMAN in her 80s has been taken to Gympie Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Crescent Rd and Apollonian Vale at 10.30am.

The crash is the second in the Gympie region this morning; it follows two hours after two vehicles crashed near Chatsworth State School where an adult was treated for injuries at the scene.

The cars, a red Honda Jazz and a blue Hyundai i20 collided on both drivers side fronts at the intersection.

The other driver did not sustain any injuries.

Emergency workers are still clearing the road, one lane is open for passing traffic though.

The crash is the second in the Gympie region this morning; it follows two hours after two vehicles crashed near Chatsworth State School where an adult was treated for injuries at the scene.

Two vehicles crashed at Chat worth on Tuesday morning Tom Daunt

EARLIER: 8.15am Tuesday

CHATSWORTH state school students have had a dramatic start to the day, with a two vehicle car crash nearby, on Rammutt Rd, Chatsworth.

Crews from police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene and one adult is believed to have been treated for unknown injuries.

Some slight traffic delays are reported in the area, especially in Rammutt Rd, but the crash is off the highway, but there is some slight congestion around Rammutt Rd as police and towing operators clear the scene.

The crash appears to be relatively minor and the area is expected to be back to normal soon.