Mary Valley Highway crash: Two people have been injured in a crash on the Mary Valley Highway.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Mary Valley Hwy.

Two patients, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s are currently being assessed by paramedics on scene.

According to Ambulance media, both are reported to have neck injuries, with the proper precautions being taken.

It's expected they will be transported to hospital shortly.

More information as it becomes available.