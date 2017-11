Crews work on the scene on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY crews are currently on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie in Bells Bridge.

The incident is believed to be a few hundred metres north of the turnoff onto the Wide Bay Hwy, near Purcell Rd.

Ambulance media are reporting paramedics are treating one female patient for arm injuries with spinal precautions being taken.

More details as they become available.