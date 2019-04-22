Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side.
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side. Kathryn Lewis
Breaking

BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

Jarrard Potter
Kathryn Lewis
by and
22nd Apr 2019 4:08 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way north of Grafton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a truck rolled near Pine St at Junction Hill and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway at about 4pm today.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident, which has left one truck on its side. Reports from the scene indicate HAZMAT teams are in attendance to clear up a significant oil spill.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill.
COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill. Live Traffic NSW
editors picks emergency services live traffic nsw summerland way truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    News Gympie's best competitors represented the Gold City.

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Holiday makers clogging up Bruce like clockwork

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    Breaking Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast