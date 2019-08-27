Menu
TRAPPED: Emergency services are on scene of a serious car accident in Howard.
BREAKING: Two trapped after head-on crash on Bruce Hwy

Jessica Lamb
Jessica Cook
by and
27th Aug 2019 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
TWO people are trapped after a two-car head-on crash near Howard.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Thomas St about 12.15pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were five patients in total, two of whom were currently trapped and being assessed by paramedics.

They have been trapped for about two hours.

Three patients suffered moderate injuries, one of whom is in a serious condition.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said south-bound traffic had been diverted through Williams St in Howard.

More to come.

