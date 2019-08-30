Man dies after truck and car collide

Fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney road and East St to removed two trapped drivers in a car at 4.25pm.

LATEST: A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Warwick-Killarney Rd on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 1km outside of Warwick.

It is believed a 77-year-old man was driving a Honda SUV, and his 74-year-old wife and an 81-year-old woman were passengers in the car when it collided with a prime mover.

The car and prime mover were travelling east from Warwick to Killarney.

The man and two women were taken to Warwick Hospital where the man died, his 74-year-old wife was flown to a Brisbane hospital.

The 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the prime mover did not require any medical assistance.

EARLIER: According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, one woman in her 80s suffered head and shoulder injuries while another woman suffered rib injuries.

A man in his 80s, who was also travelling in the car, was suffering from injuries.

The spokeswoman said all three occupants were in a stable condition and were being transported to the Warwick Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, which occurred on Warwick-Killarney Rd near East St about 4.25pm.

INITAL 4.45PM: THERE has been a traffic crash at Morgan Park, with three people injured in a collision between a truck and car.

Emergency services and fire crews were called to Warwick-Killarney Rd and East St to remove two people trapped in a car at 4.25pm Thursday.

They are currently working to remove the passengers out of the vehicle.

Their condition is unknown.

More updates to come.