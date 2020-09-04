Menu
Two people have been taken to hospital as Gympie fireys continue to battle a blaze at Fisherman’s Pocket. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times
News

BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 1:52 PM
TWO men have been taken to hospital after a bushfire broke out at Fisherman’s Pocket, just west of Gympie, just before midday.

A QAS spokesman said one of the men was treated for heat exhaustion, and the other for smoke inhalation.

They were taken to Gympie Hospital as multiple fire crews continue to battle the blaze raging between the Bruce Highway and the Mary River.

More than a dozen firefighting crews have been called to the scene of fire, which is travelling from Dobbos Rd in the direction of Fisherman’s Pocket Rd.

Residents have been advised to stay informed and monitor the fire and its movements.

