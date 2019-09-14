Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
uber on maggie
uber on maggie
News

BREAKING: Two men dead after tragic boating accident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have tragically died after their boat collided with an object at high-speed north of Yeppoon last night.

Another boat discovered the Sailfish 3000, a six-metre aluminium catamaran, drifting near the mouth of Island Head Creek at Shoalwater around 11.30pm.

Water police attended the scene, and preliminary inquiries revealed the boat hit an object at speed and two men died because of the collision.

The two deceased men were found in the vessel and were the only people on-board.

The vessel suffered significant damage to the front, below the water line.

Police investigations are continuing.

boating accident death editors picks police shoalwater yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    premium_icon Man in hospital after Bay stabbing attack

    News A 33-year-old Gympie man has been stabbed in the abdomen at the Esplanade in Hervey Bay

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    HONOUR ROLL: One Mile's 8 most famous faces over 150 years

    premium_icon HONOUR ROLL: One Mile's 8 most famous faces over 150 years

    News Gympie's oldest school boasts an impressive list of past students.

    150 YEARS: Party time today for Gympie's oldest school

    premium_icon 150 YEARS: Party time today for Gympie's oldest school

    News Students past and present will have their hearts in the same place.