BREAKING: Two hurt in Highway truck crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
15th Aug 2018 4:49 PM

A THREE-vehicle crash involving a truck on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda this afternoon has left two people requiring treatment for minor injuries.

Paramedics responded to initial reports of a crash near the United petrol station at approximately 4:18pm and found a Mazda BT-50 and Nissan sedan at the scene, along with a Volvo semi-trailer.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one of the patients had received treatment for seatbelt-related injuries, but it was unclear whether or not the pair would be taken to hospital.

The spokesman said one of the vehicles had been pushed by the other into the truck, which was stationary at the time.

Updates to come.

