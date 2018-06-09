Menu
Fire, Police and Ambulance crews at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge.
News

BREAKING: Two hospitalised after L-plater crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
9th Jun 2018 12:55 PM

BREAKING 12:30pm

POLICE say two people have been taken to hospital with "unknown injuries” after a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway just north of Gympie at Bells Bridge.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:33am when a Hyundai sedan driven by an L-plater reportedly collided with the back of a Hyundai SUV.

One of the vehicles was travelling southbound and the other was coming out of the Kilkivan turnoff nearby.

A police officer at the scene said the crash "appeared to be a rear-end” but was "not entirely sure” how the incident happened.

The officer said police are yet to speak with either of the drivers.

Two of the four occupants in the learner-driven sedan were taken to hospital, while "at least four” from the SUV remained at the scene with the other two occupants of the sedan.

Traffic at the scene was relatively clear in both lanes by 12:45pm.

More to come.

Gympie Times

