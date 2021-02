Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Fern St Thursday morning.

Two people have been taken to Gympie Hospital as a precaution following a two-car crash near the city centre.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Fern St just before 10am Thursday.

Two patients were treated at the scene, including a woman of unknown age; they were taken to hospital in stable conditions.

