Gympie firefighters are battling two more grassfires in the region.
Breaking

BREAKING: Two grassfires flare in Gympie region

scott kovacevic
by
24th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

FIREYS have been forced to head to either side of the region to fight two more grassfires which have sparked.

Six vehicles are working to contain one at Kandanga which started earlier today near the Mary Valley and Goomong roads.

A QFES spokesman said the fire is travelling northwest towards Sanders Rd at Amamoor.

Two more vehicles are fighting another fire at Mothar Mountain.

The crews were called to each scene within an hour of each other.

The fires are the latest in what has been an active bushfire season for the region so far, including last week's firestorm which burned across more than 10,000ha of land near Woolooga.

