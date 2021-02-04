Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two dingoes have been involved in an attack on a child.
Two dingoes have been involved in an attack on a child.
News

BREAKING: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A boy has sustained four minor puncture wounds after a dingo attack on Fraser Island.

The attack happened about 9.30am on Orchid Beach.

Paramedics are treating the child.

EARLIER: Two dingoes have been involved in a serious attack on a child on Fraser Island.

Rangers are at Orchid Beach where the incident happened.

The child suffered bite wounds, according to the Department of Environment and Science.

First responders are giving first aid treatment to the boy.

More to come.

dingo attack
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie popstar sets social media alight with casting call

        Premium Content Gympie popstar sets social media alight with casting call

        News The Gympie songstress is shooting a video in Gympie tomorrow and is looking for a resident to step into the spotlight

        Homeless Gympie man accused of $35k fraud

        Premium Content Homeless Gympie man accused of $35k fraud

        News One of his alleged victims was a friend, who he allegedly took $2400 from by...

        34 people facing charges in Gympie court today

        Premium Content 34 people facing charges in Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        Premium Content Bring back boot camps for kid crims: Newman

        News Campbell Newman says boot camps should be revisited