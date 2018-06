Crash on the Mary Valley Highway at the Dawn.

Crash on the Mary Valley Highway at the Dawn. Arthur Gorrie

FIVE people were lucky to escape serious injury after their cars collided at the Dawn this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called out to the two car crash on the Mary Valley Highway just before 3.40pm.

Police said the cars, a silver Mazda 323 and a blue Ford Fiesta, were left "undriveable”.

Both cars have been moved off the road, which is littered with debris, and drivers can expect delays travelling through the area.