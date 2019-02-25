Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southern Downs Regional Council staff are installing security cameras to stop people stealing warer from an outlet at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant on Glen Rd.
Southern Downs Regional Council staff are installing security cameras to stop people stealing warer from an outlet at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant on Glen Rd. Marian Faa
News

BREAKING: Trucks have been stealing Warwick water for weeks

marian faa
by
25th Feb 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DROVES of trucks have been using the cover of darkness to steal water from the Warwick Water Treatment Plant on Glen Rd over a number of weeks, with urgent measures now in place to put an end to the thefts.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman this morning confirmed that trucks had been accessing an outlet to extract water from the facility without permission.

Security cameras are currently being installed at the site after neighbouring residents reported seeing large tanker trucks taking water from the facility late at night.

"They have been coming at force," said a witness who asked to not be identified.

"Sometimes they come as late as 11pm or midnight."

 

Southern Downs Regional Council staff are installing security cameras to stop people stealing warer from an outlet at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant on Glen Rd.
Southern Downs Regional Council staff are installing security cameras to stop people stealing warer from an outlet at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant on Glen Rd. Marian Faa

He said it had been occurring for at least three weeks.

The Warwick Daily News also sighted a large truck parked next to the water outlet around 9pm Tuesday night.

A SDRC spokesman said the council was aware of the issue.

"People have been going in late at night and taking water when they are not supposed to," he said.

"No one has permission to take water from that facility, that water is intended for council."

glen rd sdrc security cameras southern downs regional council stealing theft trucks warwick warwick water treatment plant water security
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    premium_icon Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    News More than 12,300 properties in the Wide Bay Burnett will be connected to nbn next month.

    DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    premium_icon DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    News Rural women were being handed DIY birth kits by doctors

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping How extreme weather events are hitting family budgets

    WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    premium_icon WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    News Ex-TC Oma no threat but still delivers big swells to coast