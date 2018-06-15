BREAKING: Truck slams into trees off Wide Bay Highway

Ambulance crews were soon on the scene to treat the male driver.

BREAKING 7:40am

A MALE truck driver is receiving treatment for minor injuries after his truck slammed into trees off the Wide Bay Highway near Kinbombi.

The incident happened at approximately 7:04am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was the sole occupant of the truck when it veered off the highway.

The spokesperson said it appeared the truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident and it was unclear whether or not the man would be taken to hospital.

More to come.