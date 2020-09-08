BREAKING: Truck on fire after rolling on Bruce Hwy

A truck has rolled on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE, 4.45PM: Fire crews are at the scene of a grassfire at Bauple after a B-Double truck rolled, igniting the blaze.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed is both directions and is likely to remain closed for several hours.

The fire is burning near Ironbark Ridge Rd.

A smoke warning has been issued for motorists and nearby residents.

EARLIER, 4.30PM: A truck has rolled then caught on fire on the Bruce Highway at Bauple.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene and the highway has been closed.

The crash happened near the intersection at Beaumont Rd.

One male patient is being assessed by paramedics.

Diversions are in place.

A smoke warning has been issued for the area.

