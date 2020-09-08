Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck has rolled on the Bruce Highway.
A truck has rolled on the Bruce Highway.
News

BREAKING: Truck on fire after rolling on Bruce Hwy

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.45PM: Fire crews are at the scene of a grassfire at Bauple after a B-Double truck rolled, igniting the blaze.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed is both directions and is likely to remain closed for several hours.

The fire is burning near Ironbark Ridge Rd.

A smoke warning has been issued for motorists and nearby residents.

EARLIER, 4.30PM: A truck has rolled then caught on fire on the Bruce Highway at Bauple.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene and the highway has been closed.

The crash happened near the intersection at Beaumont Rd.

One male patient is being assessed by paramedics.

Diversions are in place.

A smoke warning has been issued for the area.

More to come.

bauple fccrash fcemergency fcfire fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The plan for Year 12 formals at Gympie schools

        Premium Content REVEALED: The plan for Year 12 formals at Gympie schools

        News Here’s what each of our local schools is planning in a coronavirus-impacted year of graduations.

        • 8th Sep 2020 3:39 PM
        Sunshine Coast's first new COVID-19 case in 18 days

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast's first new COVID-19 case in 18 days

        Health A young woman who returned from overseas is in hotel quarantine on the Sunshine...

        • 8th Sep 2020 3:24 PM
        Coast services impacted as NBN switch resumes

        Premium Content Coast services impacted as NBN switch resumes

        Information Thousands and homes and businesses across the Coast will have their landline and...

        Teenager hurt in Gympie city car crash

        Premium Content Teenager hurt in Gympie city car crash

        News Paramedics were called into the city when a car and truck collided