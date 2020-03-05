Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has crashed down an embankment, into the mangroves near the power station.
A truck has crashed down an embankment, into the mangroves near the power station.
Breaking

BREAKING: Truck crashes down embankment, into mangroves

Sam Reynolds
Tegan Annett
5th Mar 2020 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.55pm:

A man in his 60s has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after he was involved in a truck crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the man at the scene of the Hanson Rd crash for minor abrasions, before he was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

EARLIER 1.20pm:

A B-DOUBLE truck has rolled down an embankment and crashed into mangroves near the Gladstone Power Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hanson Rd at 12.50pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to safely get out of the truck and has not sustained serious injuries.

She said it is believed the truck was not carrying anything at the time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services are also at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck crashed "well off the roadway and into the mangroves".

queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week

        premium_icon From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week

        News There are 2500 good reasons to be a subscriber to The Gympie Times, and you won’t believe some of them

        Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        premium_icon Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        News Police touched by sad story after thieves take gift

        Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        premium_icon Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        News One person was trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit