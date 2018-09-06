Menu
The scene of the truck crash at Victory Heights this evening.
News

BREAKING: Truck crash in Victory Heights residential area

Shelley Strachan
by
6th Sep 2018 5:39 PM

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a truck crash on the Gympie Connection Road at Victory Heights.

Initial reports indicated there may have multiple patients trapped in the accident, which occurred just after 5pm, but authorities have reported no injuries to the driver and passenger of the truck.

The medium sized "tipper” crash occurred in a 60kmh residential area of Gympie Connection Road.

It was carrying some empty water crates and plants.

