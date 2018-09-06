BREAKING: Truck crash in Victory Heights residential area

The scene of the truck crash at Victory Heights this evening.

The scene of the truck crash at Victory Heights this evening. contributed

EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a truck crash on the Gympie Connection Road at Victory Heights.

The scene of the truck crash at Victory Heights this evening. contriibuted

Initial reports indicated there may have multiple patients trapped in the accident, which occurred just after 5pm, but authorities have reported no injuries to the driver and passenger of the truck.

The medium sized "tipper” crash occurred in a 60kmh residential area of Gympie Connection Road.

It was carrying some empty water crates and plants.