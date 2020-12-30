Menu
Emergency crews are at the scene of a truck and car crash at Bells Bridge.
BREAKING: Truck, car collide on highway north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 4:19 PM
Four people have been hurt and holiday traffic has been brought to a standstill after a truck and car collided at the intersection of the Bruce and Wide Bay highways at Bells Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at 3.30pm, the fifth crash on the highway north of Gympie in little more than 24 hours and the third to happen within less than an hour.

Police said four people, three from the sedan, were out of the vehicles when crews arrived.

A QAS spokeswoman said three of them, a girls in their late teens and a man in his 20s, suffered neck and head pain in the crash.

The fourth, a man in his 20s, reported neck and hip pain from the crash.

All four were taken to hospital in stable conditions.

Soutbound traffic is backed up to Curra, and northoboudn traffic has stopped at Chatsworth.

