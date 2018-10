A truck and car crash on the Mary Valley Rd has left one driver in hospital.

A truck and car crash on the Mary Valley Rd has left one driver in hospital. Troy Jegers

EMERGENCY services attended a truck and car crash at Jones Hill this afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Mary Valley Road at 1:54pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one driver was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

"A woman driver was taken to the hospital for observations,” the spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing to investigate.