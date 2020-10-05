Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman sustained injuries after falling from a trampoline today.
A woman sustained injuries after falling from a trampoline today.
News

Woman hospitalised after trampoline fall

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 3:01 PM | Updated: 5:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.37PM

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a trampoline accident in New Auckland this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the woman suffered shoulder pain as a result of the incident. 

She was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 3.01PM

PUBLIC holiday fun has turned to concern for a New Auckland family after a trampoline accident in a residential backyard.

A 29-year-old woman fell off a trampoline and sustained head and shoulder injuries at an address on Emmadale Drive. 

backyard accident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics The LNP will preference Labor last across all seats at the October 31 election, saying Queensland deserved a majority government.

        Meet the unique cat crowned Gympie’s cutest

        Premium Content Meet the unique cat crowned Gympie’s cutest

        News One cat blitzed the competition in the search for Gympie’s cutest cat. And the...

        Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        Premium Content Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

        News Two teens were lucky to escape a burning car that sparked two fires on the side of...

        14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        Premium Content 14 Fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

        News The clear and sunny weekend ahead is the perfect time to get out.