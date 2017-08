CRASH: This car crash stopped traffic at the Duke and Pine St roundabout Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: Traffic heading North along Duke St has been blocked following a two-car collision this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection and roundabout at Duke St and Pine St just before 9am.

Two vehicles, a white Holden Barina and a dark grey Jeep, were involved in the crash.

Paramedics are assessing the scene, but it's believed at this stage there are no injuries to any of the passengers.