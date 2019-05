Gympie firefighters on the scene of a tractor fire at Coondoo on Monday afternoon.

Gympie firefighters on the scene of a tractor fire at Coondoo on Monday afternoon. Donna Jones

A TRACTOR is reportedly on fire at a Gympie region property with emergency services on their way.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on Parsons Road, Coondoo.

It's believed the tractor was kept inside the shed. Nobody is reportedly injured.

