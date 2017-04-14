BREAKING: Three taken to hospital following head-on crash

Scenes from the crash on Mt Pleasant Road this morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Three people have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a serious head-on collision on Mt Pleasant Rd in Gympie this morning.

While initial reports suggested there were minor injuries to all occupants of the car, paramedics could be seen affixing a neck brace to an elderly driver of one car - before taking efforts to stabilise his neck and spine as they loaded him into the ambulance.

While the other two passenger were removed from the vehicles, there appeared to be some difficulty in getting the final passenger out - with emergency teams speaking regularly to the man as he sat in the smashed remains of the car.



Both vehicles received significant damage to their respective fronts.

More as this story develops.