BREAKING: Three people rescued from steep edge of Carlo Sand Blow

THREE people have called for emergency services after they fell into trouble at the Carlo Sand Blow at Rainbow Beach.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman reported three people were stuck on a steep incline.

The spokeswoman reported a helicopter was initially called for but was not required to attend.

The emergency call was received at 10.46am, one fire truck parked at the carpark and crew proceeded on foot to the location, where they discovered the three persons down a steep incline.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to the Carlo Sand Blow at 10.50am to attend three people that had slipped down the Sand Blow in a steep location.

The spokeswoman reported the QFS attended and were able to extricate those people, and no injuries were reported.