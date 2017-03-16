BREAKING: Three cars crash on busy Gympie road

THREE cars have crashed on busy Gympie road Crescent Rd this morning, leaving passengers shaken and cars damaged during peak hour traffic.
The crash involved a black four-wheel drive, which had damage to its bonnet, a silver Nissan sedan also damaged in the front and a silver Hyundai sedan with front and rear damage.
The black vehicle has been towed and tow truck operators are preparing the other vehicles for towing.
The driver of the Hyundai- an elderly man is on the scene and a mother and son, who were possibly a driver and passenger are also on the scene.
A paramedic at the scene has checked the people involved, who do not seem to be suffering any major injuries.
Traffic is flowing freely.