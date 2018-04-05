Menu
The damaged grey Mazda which was involved in a crash this morning.
The damaged grey Mazda which was involved in a crash this morning. Scott Kovacevic
News

BREAKING: Three cars collide on Gympie's Southside

Tom Daunt
by
5th Apr 2018 12:06 PM

A FEMALE patient is being treated at the scene of a three car smash on the Southside.

Emergency crews are currently working to clear the crash which occurred about 15 minutes ago at the intersection of Exhibition Rd and Teresa St.

The incident involved a white Nissan Patrol, white Ford sedan and a grey Mazda hatch.

All vehicles had a single occupant. The other two drivers have not been treated.

While congested, traffic is still moving in both directions along Exhibition Rd.

More to follow.

Gympie Times
Local Partners