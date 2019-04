HUGE DELAYS: Motorists are stuck in traffic after a three vehicle crash outside Two Mile State School.

HUGE DELAYS: Motorists are stuck in traffic after a three vehicle crash outside Two Mile State School. Troy Jegers

MOTORISTS are stuck in traffic on the Bruce Highway after a three-vehicle crash at Two Mile.

The crash occurred just after 2pm on the corner of Chatsworth and Wadell Road.

Two women have been taken to Gympie Hospital, one with minor injuries and the other woman with chest injuries.

Both women are in a stable condition,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Traffic on both lanes remain blocked.