BREAKING: Three car collision at Chatsworth

BREAKING NEWS: Emergency services are currently on the scene of a three car collision on the Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth, north of Gympie.

The crash happened just at the end of the merging lanes, just south of the Wide Bay Hwy turn-off.

It's believed the three vehicles, a Hyundai with a caravan, and a Holden were involved in the crash.

There are also unconfirmed reports a flatbed tow truck was also involved with the interview.

Paramedics, police and fire crews are currently conducting interviews but there appears to be only minor injuries at this stage.

More as the story develops.