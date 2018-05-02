BREAKING: These Gympie dump fees could be gone by Christmas

Changes to last year's controversial fees could be coming, as council admits their communication was "terrible”.

CONCEDING their communication on last year's dump changes was "terrible”, councillors will consider letting ratepayers dump green waste for free once more - if they can cover the $350,000 yearly cost.

The motion, proposed by Cr Mark McDonald and endorsed unanimously at last week's meeting, called for the issue to be reviewed as part of this year's budget.

To dump green waste, residents currently pay $3 per car trip and $11 per trailer or ute load.

A dual axle trailer or small truck load costs $20.

Cr McDonald said since last-year's controversial dump fees had been introduced, residents had been dumping their waste in other places.

"Green waste is not going where it should be,” Cr McDonald said.

It was an issue made worse by the how the changes were brought in.

"We implemented the charges for paying at the tip and it was a terrible sell.

"I still have people turning up at my door (who can't believe we're charging).

"They still don't know.”

The council will review green waste dump fees, and could remove them entirely. Warren Lynam

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said it should be discussed, but bodies like Gympie Regional Council and the Department of Mines and Natural Resources were not getting more complaints of illegal dumping.

"They say there has been little change,” Cr Leitch said.

He also agreed communication over dump charges left something to be desired.

"Our education and our talk around our changes wasn't done very well,” he said.

While Cr Dan Stewart supported having the discussion, he wanted to know how the cost would be covered.

"I'd like to know how Cr McDonald plans to pay for this?” he said.

Mayor Mick Curran said last year's changes had helped people with the costs of dumping.

Kerbside collection charges had dropped $23, he said, and the $85 waste levy was also a thing of the past - a fee which contributed to an illusion.

Residents like Jess Warwick now pay less for their kerbside collection. Scott Kovacevic

"The dumping wasn't free. They were paying through the nose for it,” he said,

"The average person who may have four trips to the dump per year... is still better off today than what they were two years ago financially.,” Cr Curran said.

While the changes and new fees were advertised through The Gympie Times and council media, he said the message of why the changes were made "was done poorly”.

And he welcomed the chance to look at all options.

"If there are alternatives to raising the $350,000 council spends on shredding green waste in the region, I'm happy to discuss that,” he said.

But that could have an impact elsewhere in the budget.

"Rate rises or reduction in services in other areas, which is not what we're wanting to see.”