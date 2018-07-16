BREAKING: Tenders called for $12M Bruce Hwy Gympie project

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien welcomes the news tenders are now open for a major upgrade to the Bruce Hwy, north of Gympie.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien welcomes the news tenders are now open for a major upgrade to the Bruce Hwy, north of Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

A MAJOR $12 million upgrade of a dangerous stretch of the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Curra is one step closer.

Tenders have been called to deliver major works to the 4.7km section at Chatsworth, north of Gympie, which will dramatically improve safety at a number of intersections as part of a $1.04 billion Bruce Highway safety package, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said.

"Safer roads save lives.

"I travel in and around these intersections daily and I know how dangerous they can be," Mr O'Brien said.

"This new investment will make these intersections safer for all road users and I look forward to the positive difference they will make both to people who live in Gympie and those who travel through."

A two car crash blocks the Bruce Hwy at Chatsworth last year. Jacob Carson

RELATED: Four hospitalised after early morning Bells Bridge crash

RELATED: RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

Dedicated turn lanes, wide centreline treatments, pavement widening and guard rail improvements to eight intersections aim to reduce the chance of rear-end crashes and minimise the severity of any run-off-road crashes along the section.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the project was a win for motorists, boosting safety and reducing vehicle operating costs.

"The upgrade of the road surface and several intersections will streamline highway traffic, improving efficiency and safety," Mr Bailey said.

"The Bruce Highway is Queensland's major north to south road corridor for tourist, transport and freight industries, and the call for tenders this week is great progress towards our commitment to make Bruce Highway safer for all road users."

Keith Pitt, Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Shelley Strachan and Llew O'Brien celebrate $800 million funding for Section D. Scott Kovacevic

RELATED: Team work brings $1billion Gympie project forward 5 years

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said the $12 million safety works will provide safer travel conditions and enhance traffic flow, creating a free-flowing corridor along the Bruce Highway from Gympie to Curra.

"Around Australia the Federal Government is focused on investing in our roads to ensure people can get home sooner and safer, as well as providing a boost to productivity," Mr McCormack said.

"This includes our $10 billion commitment to the Bruce Highway."

Safety improvements will occur at the following intersections of the Bruce Highway:

 Fleming Road intersection: Building a dedicated right-turn lane

Building a dedicated right-turn lane  McCullough/Benson roads intersection: Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes

Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes  Robert Road intersection: Building a dedicated right-turn lane

Building a dedicated right-turn lane  Vantage Road intersection: Building a dedicated right-turn and left-turn lane, offset from the through-lane, to improve visibility for motorists entering the highway

Building a dedicated right-turn and left-turn lane, offset from the through-lane, to improve visibility for motorists entering the highway  Service road intersections: Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes at the access near Irvine Road, closing the most northern access to the service road (near Reynolds Road) and restricting movements at the most southern access to left-out only

Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes at the access near Irvine Road, closing the most northern access to the service road (near Reynolds Road) and restricting movements at the most southern access to left-out only  Reynolds/Rammutt Road intersection: Building a dedicated right-turn lane on the highway to Reynolds Road

Building a dedicated right-turn lane on the highway to Reynolds Road  Fishermans Pocket Road intersection: Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes

Building dedicated right and left-turn lanes  Fraser Road and Fritz Road intersections: Completing minor modifications to meet current design standards, as part of the road widening works.

The $12 million project forms part of the $1.04 Billion Bruce Highway Safety Package which is jointly funded, with the Australian Government contributing $831 million and the Queensland Government contributing $208 million.

Work beginning later this year and completion early next year.