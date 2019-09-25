Menu
Teewah campground
BREAKING: Teewah camping to reopen, first in best dressed

Shelley Strachan
25th Sep 2019 5:18 PM
QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service will partially open the Teewah Beach Camping Area Friday morning.

Permits are available to accommodate 1000 campers on a first-in, best-dressed basis. Booking information is at https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/experiences/camping/camping_bookings.html

Only the northern area of Teewah will reopen at this stage, that is, sites located between emergency position sign T1 and emergency position sign T5.

T1 is located 2.8km south of where the Freshwater Track meets Teewah Beach and T5 is just north of Red Canyon - this will be marked with temporary signs on the beach.

QPWS will review the closures in seven days to determine if it is safe to reopen the southern half of the camping area.

Campers are reminded not to light a fire as a Total Fire Prohibition remains in place until further notice.

This is important as firefighters are still on the scene of a wildfire that originated from a camper's poorly extinguished campfire near Kings Bore on Teewah Beach.

This fire is burning within containment lines south and westward in the area of the Upper Noosa River and Teewah Beach. QFES and QPWS are on scene.

For more information on Great Sandy National Park closures please see https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts or https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/17250.html

holidays noosa north shore campground parks and wildlife teewah teewah beach teewah campground
