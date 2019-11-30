Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSY DAY: Paramedics are en route to two crashes across the Gympie region today, with reports a man in his 50s has fallen off a horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a tree at Traveston. Photo: File
BUSY DAY: Paramedics are en route to two crashes across the Gympie region today, with reports a man in his 50s has fallen off a horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a tree at Traveston. Photo: File
News

BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
30th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have been kept busy today with a motorbike crash in the Gympie region.

It is believed a teen crashed his motorbike into a tree at a private property in Traveston just after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen suffered arm, back and leg injuries and is expected to be taken to the Gympie Hospital.

Initial reports said it was a teen, however a QAS spokesman could not confirm the age.

In another incident that only occurred 30 mins ago, a man believed to be in his 50s’ fell off his horse at a private property in Wolvi.

Paramedics are still at the scene and are also expected to transport him to the Gympie Hospital.

More information to come.

breaking news gympie hospital horse incident motorbike crash qas qas. ambulance traveston traveston road wolvi
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        News It was one of the two incidents that happened in the past 24 hours in the Gympie region.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        premium_icon Desperate farmers de-stock as drought bites

        News Gympie livestock agent Dan Sullivan has had to close his books for Gympie’s last...

        ‘Don’t blame us for council malaise’

        premium_icon ‘Don’t blame us for council malaise’

        News Ex-mayor says his council rated Queensland’s best, wants to what happened.