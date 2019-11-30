BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

BUSY DAY: Paramedics are en route to two crashes across the Gympie region today, with reports a man in his 50s has fallen off a horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a tree at Traveston. Photo: File

BUSY DAY: Paramedics are en route to two crashes across the Gympie region today, with reports a man in his 50s has fallen off a horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a tree at Traveston. Photo: File

PARAMEDICS have been kept busy today with a motorbike crash in the Gympie region.

It is believed a teen crashed his motorbike into a tree at a private property in Traveston just after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen suffered arm, back and leg injuries and is expected to be taken to the Gympie Hospital.

Initial reports said it was a teen, however a QAS spokesman could not confirm the age.

In another incident that only occurred 30 mins ago, a man believed to be in his 50s’ fell off his horse at a private property in Wolvi.

Paramedics are still at the scene and are also expected to transport him to the Gympie Hospital.

More information to come.