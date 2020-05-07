BREAKING: ‘Suspicious death’ at Cooloola Cove

SUSPICIOUS: Police are investigating the death of a man at Cooloola Cove.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following the potentially suspicious death of a 44-year-old man at Cooloola Cove.

Tin Can Bay police were conducting a welfare check in an Atlantis Ave home to conduct a welfare check, a police representative said yesterday.

They found the body of a man, believed to have been the resident and who may have been dead for “a number of weeks,” the representative said.

“The cause of the man’s death is still to be determined, and police are working to establish the surrounding circumstances.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Atlantis Ave over the past month, or who have any further information, to come forward.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form, 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

People can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.