Suspected gas leak at a Southside Service Station.
News

Suspected gas leak shuts down Gympie servo

scott kovacevic
by
12th Apr 2018 2:44 PM

BREAKING: The Caltex service station on the Southside has been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and the area blocked off to the public

It is unknown at this stage how the leak occurred but it is believed it stemmed from a problem with someone filling up their car with LPG.

A gas inspection crew is set to arrive on scene shortly to investigate.

Access to the scene has been blocked and a detour has been set up around Woolgar Rd.
 

Police at the scene said the detour would be active for at least another 20 minutes.

More to follow.

