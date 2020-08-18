Fans with forced refunds to have priority Storm tickets

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Storm CEO Dave Donaghy announced the second-placed team would play its final three home games at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

UPDATE 1.30pm:

Tickets will soon be released for the Melbourne Storm's next three home games at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Today Sunshine Coast Council and the Storm confirmed the second-placed team would play its next three home games at the Bokarina stadium: Round 16 against Manly Sea Eagles on August 30, Round 18 against Cowboys on September 13 and Round 19 against West Tigers on September 19.

Tickets to the Sea Eagles game will be released for sale at 9am, Monday August 24. Tickets to the Cowboys and West Tigers matches will be for sale the Monday before the matches.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said Storm members and those who forced to have tickets refunded due to lowered capacity for the Storm and Bulldogs match and would be contacted by Ticketek with an opportunity for priority tickets.

Cr Jamieson said the COVID-safe plan for the last Storm match played at the council-owned stadium had been reviewed and approved for upcoming matches by Queensland Health.

About 4100 fans will be allowed, about a third of the stadium's usual capacity, and seating will be provided at the eastern and southern hills.

The Storm remains unbeaten at Sunshine Coast Stadium and Cr Jamieson hopes that is a trend that will continue.

"We hope the next three home games will help the Storm maintain that level of success," he said.

The eastern hill at Sunshine Coast Stadium pictured during the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs match.

Storm CEO Dave Donaghy credited the team's "terrific performance" down to the support received during Sunshine Coast home games.

"We've received a warm and sincere welcome," he said.

He said there are about 2500 Storm members in the region.

Mr Donaghy handed Cr Jamieson a match-played ball singed by Cameron Munster that reads "To Mayor ... All the best" as a token of thanks.

Some shots of the NRL clash between Melbourne Storm and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Sunshine Coast Stadium on August 8.

