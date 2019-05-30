Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season.
Mackay Sugar's Racecourse Mill in the middle of the crushing season. Campbell Gellie
News

State splashes cash on Mackay Sugar

Ashley Pillhofer
by
30th May 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has pledged $14 million to support Mackay Sugar.

This morning at Racecourse Mill, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad announced the funding would go towards securing an international investor in Mackay Sugar.

Ms Trad said the support package would underpin a proposed $120 million investment in Mackay Sugar by German sugar giant Nordzucker. 

In October 2018, it was announced that Mackay Sugar had received a proposal from Nordzucker to acquire 70 per cent equity in the company

For the deal to go ahead, it is understood more than 75 per cent of shareholders would have to vote in favour of the deal. 

Mackay Sugar Limited executive chairman and CEO Mark Day said the State Government investment would be welcomed by growers and mill workers in the Mackay community.

He said the $14million state investment combined with the agreement with Nordzucker would set up the region's industry "for decades ahead".

More to come.

editors picks jackie trad mackay sugar
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Historic game looms for Mary Valley Stags

    premium_icon Historic game looms for Mary Valley Stags

    News Despite going through a rough patch with player injuries, there will be plenty for the Mary Valley Stags to celebrate this Saturday.

    • 30th May 2019 9:23 AM
    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    Mum’s tragic Facebook post before crash

    News “I feel as if I’ve done it alone... these are the things Jesus did"

    Gympie man cops $8000 fine for puppy neglect

    premium_icon Gympie man cops $8000 fine for puppy neglect

    News The man failed to provide proper care for his puppy.

    Murphys to face court over JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Murphys to face court over JM Kelly collapse

    Business Building company collapse heads to Federal Court